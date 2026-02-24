San Francisco 49ers star left tackle Trent Williams is one of the best in the game. The 37-year-old does not have much time left in the league, but he remains a valuable piece to any offensive line.

According to Adam Schefter, the 49ers and Williams are struggling to find a resolution for his current contract. SF is hoping to free up more money for free agency.

“With five-time All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams scheduled to carry a $39 million cap number this season, he and the 49ers currently are struggling to find a contractual solution, per league sources. If the two sides can’t bridge their differences in their standoff, Williams would be expected to join this year’s free-agent class, making him one of the premier players available.”