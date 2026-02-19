Longtime NFL executive Neal Dahlen has passed away at the age of 85, according to a statement by the Denver Broncos. Dahlen is known for his immense success in building championship teams, having won seven Super Bowls in his career. His championship count ties Tom Brady for the second-most in NFL history.

He is best known for his work with the San Francisco 49ers, where he served in various roles from 1979 to 1996. Dahlen had several roster wins in his legendary career. He was a vocal supporter of Jerry Rice, who a star wide receiver playing for HBCU program Mississippi Valley State University. Dahlen saw the talent in Rice and, alongside Bill Walsh, worked to select him.

“Bill could see Jerry was something special; that he could transform the 49ers' passing game,” Dahlen said in a 2015 Levi Stadium feature. “His thinking was, ‘just get Rice. Do what you have to do to get him.’”

Eventually, Rice was selected with the 16th overall pick by the 49ers, who traded with the New England Patriots to acquire the pick that ultimately selected him. The 49ers then made history, helping the team win three Super Bowls. He was instrumental in the 49ers' draft success of the 1980s following their selection of Rice, as the team went on to draft players such as Charles Haley and John Taylor.

Dahlen made significant moves in the 1994 offseason, including the signing of eventual Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders after a stint with the Atlanta Falcons. The 49ers then went on to win another Super Bowl.

He then moved on to the Denver Broncos, where he served as Director of Player Personnel from 1996 to 1998 and as General Manager from 1999 to 2001. In those five years, he won two Super Bowls and helped the team find a successor to legendary Broncos quarterback John Elway.