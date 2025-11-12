San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan provided an optimistic update Wednesday on quarterback Brock Purdy’s potential return to action. For the fourth straight week, Purdy was listed as a limited participant in practice, but Shanahan made it clear this week’s workload will look much different.

“It’ll be an aggressive practice,” Shanahan told reporters. “We’ve just got to put ‘limited’ if it’s not exactly how it normally is.”

Purdy, who has missed the last six games due to a lingering turf toe injury, appears to be trending toward returning Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. Shanahan laid out the team’s plan earlier in the week, saying the goal was for Purdy to complete “three aggressive practices” while taking first-team reps with the offense.

Brock Purdy looks to make his return on Sunday against the Cardinals

The 49ers’ starter originally suffered the injury in Week 1 against the Seahawks and aggravated it in Week 4 versus Jacksonville, forcing him back to the sidelines. Shanahan said the team’s patience is paying off. “I think each week it’s gone better, with last week being the best,” he said. “Each week has been different. If he takes a big step forward this week like he did last week, he should have a good chance to play.”

Article Continues Below

Despite how well backup quarterback Mac Jones has played in Purdy’s absence, Shanahan made it clear that health—not performance—is the deciding factor. “It’s not a hard decision,” he said. “It’s just more about Brock’s health. It’s been awesome how Mac’s played. He’s been great. But we’ve got a lot of confidence in Brock, and we know Brock will play at a high level, too, as long as he’s healthy.”

Jones has performed admirably, throwing for over 2,100 yards and 13 touchdowns across eight starts while leading San Francisco to a 5–3 record in those games. Still, Shanahan’s comments make it clear the 49ers view Purdy as their franchise quarterback and are eager to have him back under center as soon as he’s ready.

Along with Purdy, rookie wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (knee) is also expected to return to practice on a limited basis this week. Shanahan said both players are close to being cleared for full participation and could suit up against Arizona if all goes well.

“It’s about getting them to a place where there’s no risk of setbacks,” Shanahan said. “Judging by what we’ve seen, we’re getting close to that point.”