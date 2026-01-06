The defensive unit of the Los Angeles Chargers will be in full force for their wild-card round tussle against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Sunday.

With quarterback Justin Herbert and running back Omarion Hampton being bothered by a hand injury and an ankle injury, respectively, the defensive crew will be expected to step up and hold down the fort versus the Patriots.

Fortunately, a key member will return, as linebacker Denzel Perryman's two-game suspension has been lifted, according to The Athletic's Daniel Popper.

Perryman was forced to sit out their last two assignments in the regular season due to “repeated violations of playing rules intended to protect the health and safety of players.” It came after his helmet-to-helmet hit on Dallas Cowboys wideout Ryan Flournoy in Week 16.

The 33-year-old Perryman has been fined in the past for a similar act and has been suspended for unnecessary roughness, which likely contributed to the length of this punishment. He tried to appeal the two-game suspension but to no avail.

His return will surely boost the Chargers' defensive intensity. They are one of the stingiest teams in the league, allowing only 20 points and 285.2 yards per game.

Los Angeles is coming off a loss to the Denver Broncos, 19-3, on Sunday. Coach Jim Harbaugh chose to rest his starters to prepare for the playoffs, including Herbert, safety Derwin James, and linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu.

The seventh-seeded Chargers won their last two matchups against the second-seeded Patriots. The Patriots, however, are 3-0 against the Chargers in the playoffs since the merger.