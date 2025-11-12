The San Francisco 49ers have once again been decimated by injuries in the 2025 NFL season. Despite that, the team is still 6-4 and currently in a Wild Card spot in the NFC. While the defensive injuries keep piling up, the offense is getting healthier bit by bit.

With a Week 11 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals on tap, the 49ers may be about to get their starting quarterback back.

San Francisco Standard reporter David Lombardi posted a video of Purdy at practice on Wednesday, with a telling caption:

“Another very clear ramp-up at practice from Brock Purdy, who’s come decidedly closer to playing in each of the past three weeks. Now it’s safe to say that Purdy is in line to start Sunday. Must get through the week on this course.”

Purdy certainly looks like he is moving around as good as he has since suffering a toe injury back in Week 2. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said that Purdy was limited but an “aggressive” participant, with the expectation of starting on Sunday.

In Purdy's absence, Mac Jones performed admirably. He completed 69.6% of his passes, tossing 13 touchdowns to just six interceptions. In last week's loss to the Los Angeles Rams, Jones finished 33-of-39 for 319 yards with three TDs and one pick.

The 49ers are 2.5 point road favorites at Arizona, a number that may increase after Wednesday's practice.

San Francisco got wide receiver Jauan Jennings back from injury a few weeks ago. He finally looks healthy and is producing. The same can be said for Pro Bowl tight end George Kittle. Even Ricky Pearsall returned to practice, but his status is still in jeopardy this week.

On the other side, the Cardinals announced that their best offensive player, Marvin Harrison Jr., underwent an appendectomy and has been ruled out.