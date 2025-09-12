The San Francisco 49ers head into their Week 2 matchup against the New Orleans Saints facing some significant injury concerns, most notably with All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams and wide receiver Jauan Jennings. The team listed both players as questionable on Friday’s final injury report, joining quarterback Brock Purdy, who has already been ruled out with shoulder and toe injuries, setting up Mac Jones to make his regular-season debut.

After missing Wednesday and Thursday’s practices, Williams worked off to the side with trainers before participating on a limited basis on Friday. Head coach Kyle Shanahan clarified that while Williams was listed as limited, he was out there for everything in the team’s half-speed walkthrough, per Noah Furtado of the San Francisco Chronicle.

Williams, an 11-time Pro Bowl selection, has been managing a knee issue suffered in the season-opening 17–13 win over the Seattle Seahawks. He left the field briefly in that game but returned and finished, though he allowed six pressures, tied for the third most among tackles in Week 1, earning poor Pro Football Focus marks (62nd in pass blocking, 51st in run blocking, and 56th overall).

Since his arrival in 2020, the Niners are 4–12 in games Williams has missed due to injury. That track record, combined with tight end George Kittle’s absence on injured reserve (hamstring), leaves major questions about the 49ers' offensive stability. Spencer Burford, a guard by trade with 29 career starts at that position, is the likely replacement if Williams cannot play. Burford has only 31 career snaps at left tackle, all in Week 15 last season against Miami, and graded poorly in preseason action (51.8 pass-blocking grade on 92 snaps).

Jennings, meanwhile, injured his left shoulder in the fourth quarter against Seattle and did not return. MRI and CT scans revealed no structural damage, however, he did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday. On Friday, he returned in limited fashion, running routes and catching passes. The team continues to monitor his availability, with his status to be determined when inactives are released 90 minutes before kickoff. Jennings caught two passes for 16 yards before leaving Week 1.

If Jennings cannot suit up, the Niners will lean on a reshuffled receiving corps. Rookie Ricky Pearsall led the team in Week 1 with 108 yards against the Seahawks, while veterans Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Skyy Moore, and newly signed Kendrick Bourne provide depth. Russell Gage, elevated from the practice squad in Week 1, could be activated again if needed.

The 49ers also trialed a left-footed punter at practice Friday to prepare returners for Saints rookie Kai Kroeger, who punts left-footed. Beyond Williams, Jennings, and Purdy, the team’s injury list is short, as guard Ben Bartch, rookie receiver Jordan Watkins, and rookie running back Jordan James were all cleared with no designations after recovering from earlier issues.