The San Francisco 49ers will be without Brock Purdy in Week 2 against the New Orleans Saints, but might be able to avoid another potentially devastating absence. Wide receiver Jauan Jennings returned from his injury absence on Friday, putting him on track to play on Sunday.

Jennings sat out of practice on Wednesday and Thursday, but returned for the team's final Week 2 session. The veteran wideout was seen running routes on the field by NBC Sports' Matt Maiocco, who called him a “slam dunk” to play against the Saints.

After enduring an injury-riddled offseason, Jennings suffered a major blow in Week 1. He started against the Seattle Seahawks, but left the game after posting just two catches for 16 yards. Ricky Pearsall and Christian McCaffrey picked up the slack, combining for 13 catches and 181 receiving yards.

Despite the lackluster Week 1, Jennings is coming off a career-high 975 receiving yards in 2024. His receiving yard total was second on the team behind George Kittle, ahead of Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel and Pearsall.

San Francisco desperately needs Jennings to remain on the field, given its current injury outlook. In addition to Purdy, the team will also be without pass-catchers Kittle, Aiyuk, DeMarcus Robinson and Trent Taylor. The 49ers' rookie receiver, Jordan Watkins, is also questionable with an ankle injury.

If Jennings, who remains listed as questionable, suffers a setback, either Russell Gage or Marquez Valdes-Scantling will likely step into the starting lineup. Both veterans saw the field in Week 1, but neither received a single target.

49ers' receiver room with Jauan Jennings injury update

Assuming Jennings remains in the starting lineup, he will likely be a focal point of the offense. Few teams have suffered as many injuries this early in the season as the 49ers have, forcing Kyle Shanahan to deploy a skeleton crew in Week 2.

With Mac Jones under center, the 49ers are undoubtedly going to milk McCaffrey in the run game as much as possible. The team started just two wideouts in Week 1 — Pearsall and Jennings — and fullback Kyle Juszczyk. Considering how limited Jones' receiving room will be, nothing about San Francisco's approach should change.

Without Kittle, the 49ers have to choose between Luke Farrell and Jake Tonges as their Week 2 starting tight end. Farrell is listed ahead on the depth chart, but Tonges was the recipient of Purdy's go-ahead touchdown pass to beat the Seahawks in Week 1.