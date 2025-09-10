The San Francisco 49ers were already hurting because of injuries. Now, the Niners have lost George Kittle for a few weeks, adding another to the list. These injuries will make the 49ers vs. Saints game in Week 2 pretty interesting. This 49ers-Saints Week 2 preview gets into the nitty-gritty of the injuries. It's time to make some 49ers-Saints bold predictions, and examine how this weekend's tilt at the Superdome might go.

San Francisco is favored to beat New Orleans by 4.5 points, according to FanDuel. However, that line could, and may very well drop as the game gets closer. It doesn't sound like Brock Purdy will play, which opens the door for Mac Jones. If that happens, that could very well change things for the Niners. What once was a game many predicted would be a blowout could be closer than people thought.

These 49ers-Saints bold predictions will go over the status of these injuries, as well as others who benefit from them. Additionally, it will discuss past results and how they relate to this 49ers vs. Saints game. It's time for a 49ers-Saints Week 2 preview, featuring three bold predictions that could come true this weekend.

Jauan Jennings has eight receptions for 100 yards

Jennings got positive injury news after sustaining a shoulder injury. Because of this, it opens up the chance for Jennings to play this weekend. Ricky Pearsall was the top receiver not named Christian McCaffrey in Week 1, garnering four receptions on seven targets for 108 yards. Conversely, Jennings only had two catches on five targets for 16 yards. But that could be an aberration, and this could be a chance for Jennings to make his mark.

The New Orleans defense was decent against the Arizona Cardinals' receivers in Week 1. But with Kittle out, the Niners will likely lean more on their receivers. That means that Jennings could get his chance. If New Orleans does everything it can to contain McCaffrey and Pearsall, it could help Jennings. San Francisco will want to get him involved, especially as a way to give Jones a possible target to throw to.

Jennings has proven in the past that he can carry the Niners, as he did when he had 11 receptions for 175 yards against the Los Angeles Rams last season. He also had three games of 90 or more yards. This could be the week he hits 100 for the second time.

The 49ers' defense stuffs Alvin Kamara

The Niners did everything they could to improve their run defense in the offseason. So far, the results look good, as they held Zach Charbonnet to 12 rushes for 47 yards and Kenneth Walker III to 10 rushes for 20 yards. This Niners' defense looks legitimate once again.

Kamara has not had much success against the Niners. Remarkably, he has rushed 28 times for only 53 yards, averaging 1.9 yards per carry in the collective games. Although Kamara has had more success through the air (17 receptions for 138 yards in his career), it is not enough to warrant consideration.

Kamara rushed 11 times for 45 yards and a touchdown while catching both targets for 12 yards in Week 1 against the Cards. Yet, the Niners' defense will close the gaps and force quarterback Spencer Rattler to look for other options. This is going to be a tough week for Kamara on the ground, and he will likely try to make up for it through the air.

The 49ers-Saints game is low scoring and close

As noted before, San Francisco is the favorite. Yet, this game feels like the ultimate trap. With all the injuries and the game being in New Orleans, nothing is set in stone. The Niners just signed Eddy Pineiro to be their new kicker after releasing Jake Moody. The good news is that this game will be in a dome, so the weather will have zero effect.

The Niners might struggle to get into the end zone if Jones ends up starting. While Jones is a serviceable backup, it's difficult to generate any offense in the NFL if you are missing most of your starters. Yes, McCaffrey is still there, but the Niners don't have many other reliable options at the moment, at least not proven ones. All the injuries and ailments point to this game becoming a defensive slugfest. Significantly, there is a chance that the San Francisco defense might score more than the offense.

The Niners won 17-13 in Week 1 with many of their starters out, but with Purdy and Kittle playing. If both are out, this showdown in Week 2 could be similar, if not worse, offensively. The Niners might be able to score a touchdown. However, they will have a hard time consistently generating any offense unless their wide receivers step up, and San Francisco can move the chains consistently. There might be a lot of punts in this 49ers vs. Saints game.