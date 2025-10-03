The San Francisco 49ers escaped Thursday Night Football with an improbable win. San Francisco pulled off a 26-23 overtime win against LA that featured plenty of heroic play from a wounded 49ers team. The 49ers front office must be pleased after seeing so many of their young stars ball out on TNF.

49ers linebacker Fred Warner explained why general manager John Lynch must be thrilled after Thursday's big win.

“John Lynch is probably going to celebrate on that plane tonight,” Warner said, per ESPN's Nick Wagoner. “Our young guys really coming and playing big for us. I mean all these games so far … and they're just getting started.”

San Francisco got some huge contributions from their 2025 draft class against the Rams.

Alfred Collins, a second-round pick, had one of the biggest plays of the night. He forced and recovered a fumble on the goal line late in the fourth quarter, preventing what could have been a game-winning touchdown.

The 49ers have also been pleasantly surprised with fifth-round rookie safety Marques Sigle. He was one of the players who was in on the final tackle of the game. San Francisco stuffed Kyren Williams on a fourth-and-one deep in their own territory, ending the game.

Lynch will deserve some huge credit if San Fran's rookies continue to play at a high level.

Kyle Shanahan heaps praise on 49ers QB Mac Jones for gutsy win on TNF

The 49ers could not have won the game without an incredible effort from backup Mac Jones.

Jones was sensational, going 33-of-49 for 343 yards and two touchdowns. San Francisco's offense was operating with a skeleton crew, but Jones was still able to do enough to get past LA.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan heaped praise on his backup QB after the big win.

“It was really impressive. He played his a** off, man. It was unbelievable in the first half,” Shanahan declared. “Got banged up a little bit there in the second half and paddled through it. Protected the ball, going against that defense and throwing the ball that many times, and not having to turn over and protect him like he did. I can't say enough good things about Mac.”

Brock Purdy is week-to-week with a toe injury. But it is good to know that the 49ers will be in good hands if Purdy needs more time to recover.

Now the 49ers get some extra rest before taking on the Buccaneers in Week 6.