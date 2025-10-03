Oct 3, 2025 at 12:09 AM ET

The San Francisco 49ers looked depleted and outmanned. Yet Kyle Shanahan outcoached Sean McVay. Then the undermanned 49ers outplayed a heavily favored Los Angeles Rams team on Thursday night.

Mac Jones withstood immense punishment to throw 342 yards, while the Niners provided massive defensive stops to prevail 26-23 in overtime at Inglewood.

The reactions sparked from there — including the 49ers' social media team trolling their rival.

WHOSE HOUSE??? pic.twitter.com/5kT7gBYVt2 — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) October 3, 2025 Expand Tweet

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport became in awe of the final defensive stop, saying “what a stand” on that critical sequence to win the game.

What a stand. What a game by a very depleted #49ers team. pic.twitter.com/viLwSAd1oD — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 3, 2025

George Kittle even chimed in despite not playing on the night, dropping a “Bang Bang!” tweet on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

Fred Warner joined the trolling of the Rams, calling their home venue “Levi's South” after the victory.

49ers dealt with injury pileup before & during Rams game

Again, the 49ers were a walking medical case in this TNF matchup.

Article Continues Below

Brock Purdy was ruled out which opened the door for Jones to start. Nick Bosa was already a scratch after tearing his ACL earlier this season. The 49ers got depleted at wide receiver with Jauan Jennings and Ricky Pearsall as scratches before the game. Even interior defensive tackle Kalia Davis left the TNF contest with a hand injury.

Yet the Niners brought the resiliency inside the crystallized SoFi Stadium.

Alfred Collins prevented a late Rams lead in a big way — by punching the ball out from Kyren Williams near the goal line.

KYREN WILLIAMS FUMBLES AT THE GOAL-LINE AND THE NINERS RECOVER 😱 pic.twitter.com/v1xvYkKmjN — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 3, 2025

Newly re-added wide receiver Kendrick Bourne stepped up for a depleted WR room, catching 10 passes for 142 yards on his mother's birthday.

Kendrick Bourne reels in his NINTH reception of the night 👀 pic.twitter.com/WlKnjGxf65 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 3, 2025

Christian McCaffrey combined for 139 total yards and scored one receiving touchdown. The 49ers defense even prevented both Davante Adams and Puka Nacua from hitting 100 yards despite making some pivotal catches.

The 49ers now have control of the NFC West at 4-1 overall.