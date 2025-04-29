The San Francisco 49ers entered the 2025 NFL Draft with the air of a team in transition. After years of pushing all their chips into Super Bowl contention, the roster finally began to show cracks. A bruising free agency period also left them reeling on both sides of the trenches. Sure, star power at the top remained. However, the once-imposing depth that made them a juggernaut was hollowed out. The draft offered a chance for a partial reset. Yes, it remains to be seen if the 49ers hit the jackpot. That said, there’s no question they attacked their biggest needs aggressively. Let’s break down every pick and hand out grades for a draft class that could shape the next era of 49ers football.

49ers 2025 Draft Needs Overview

The blueprint was clear heading into the draft. The 49ers needed to rebuild the lines and restock the cupboards. Defensive tackle was the biggest emergency after the departures of multiple rotational pieces. Meanwhile, San Francisco had to begin planning for life without legendary left tackle Trent Williams. Depth at edge rusher was a must, too, to ease the burden on Nick Bosa. Offensively, the 49ers couldn’t afford to ignore running back depth. This was considering how injuries ravaged the backfield during their underwhelming 2024 campaign. Cornerback help was also a priority given attrition at the position. General Manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan didn’t need fancy. They needed functional, and the 2025 draft was their opportunity to get back to basics.

Here we'll try to hand out grades for every pick that the San Francisco 49ers made in the recent 2025 NFL Draft.

Round 1, No. 11 overall: Mykel Williams, Edge, Georgia

Grade: A-

San Francisco didn't overthink it. Mykel Williams has the blueprint to be the next Georgia defender who blossoms even brighter in the NFL. Scouts love his length, raw power, and athletic ceiling. Slotted opposite Bosa, Williams won't be asked to be the guy right away. However, if he puts it all together, this could be a franchise-defining pick. The 49ers may have found their future sack leader.

Round 2, No. 43 overall: Alfred Collins, DT, Texas

Grade: B+

Alfred Collins is a rare athletic specimen. He isbig, explosive, and disruptive when he’s locked in. The 49ers will bet on their developmental culture to maximize his gifts. After losing Javon Hargrave, San Francisco desperately needed interior havoc-makers. Collins might not be plug-and-play, but if he matures, this will look like a steal.

Round 3, No. 75 overall: Nick Martin, LB, Oklahoma State

Grade: B

Dre Greenlaw’s departure opened up a spot. Now, Nick Martin brings the right blend of physicality and instincts to compete early. He’s not Fred Warner 2.0, but he's a smart, tough linebacker. He should become a key contributor on special teams at worst while developing into a starter at best.

Round 3, No. 100 overall: Upton Stout, CB, Western Kentucky

Grade: B-

Upton Stout is on the smaller side, but he plays bigger than his frame. He gives the 49ers another option in a secondary that desperately needs fresh legs. His size could make him a slot-only corner, but that role has never been more valuable in today's NFL.

Round 4, No. 113 overall: CJ West, DT, Indiana

Grade: B

San Francisco doubled up on defensive tackle. CJ West projects as an early-down run-stopper with surprising lateral quickness. Plugging run gaps and eating up space is precisely what the 49ers needed to rebuild their defensive front’s toughness.

Round 4, No. 138 overall: Jordan Watkins, WR, Ole Miss

Grade: B-

Finally, some offensive firepower. Jordan Watkins flashed big-play ability at Ole Miss with impressive speed and ball-tracking skills. He'll likely compete for snaps as a depth receiver and return specialist early on. This was a sensible mid-round dart throw.

Round 5, No. 147 overall: Jordan James, RB, Oregon

Grade: A

This feels like the quintessential 49ers running back pick. Jordan James runs with a no-nonsense style that fits Shanahan’s system perfectly. Recall that injuries chewed through the 49ers’ backfield last year. Now, James is the type of durable, downhill runner who could quietly become a major contributor sooner than later.

Round 5, No. 160 overall: Marques Sigle, S, Kansas State

Grade: A-

One of our favorite Day 3 picks for San Francisco. Sigle projects as an immediate special teams ace with the upside to crack the starting lineup down the line. In a secondary that’s starting to skew older and more injury-prone, Sigle's presence is valuable.

Round 7, No. 227 overall: Kurtis Rourke, QB, Indiana

Grade: B-

Rourke is a classic seventh-round flyer at quarterback. With Sam Darnold gone and injuries always a threat, investing in another young arm behind Brock Purdy and Mac Jones makes all the sense in the world.

Round 7, No. 249 overall: Connor Colby, G, Iowa

Grade: B

Connor Colby comes from a pro-style system at Iowa. He plays with the kind of nasty demeanor that Shanahan loves in interior linemen. He could develop into a valuable depth piece at guard alongside aging veterans manning the trenches.

Round 7, No. 252 overall: Junior Bergen, WR, Montana

Grade: B-

Another swing for offensive depth. Junior Bergen was a playmaker at Montana with open-field elusiveness and special teams value. His versatility and return chops give him a fighter’s chance.

Final 49ers Draft Grade: B+

San Francisco came into the 2025 NFL Draft with clear marching orders, and they followed them to the letter. They didn’t chase headlines or swing wildly. Instead, they fortified the trenches, found value in the backfield and secondary, and added a few intriguing developmental pieces. Mykel Williams and Alfred Collins could be foundational pillars if they realize their potential, while picks like Jordan James and Marques Sigle could pay dividends sooner than expected.