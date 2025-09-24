The San Francisco 49ers are weighing their options after the 49ers lost star pass rusher Nick Bosa to a season-ending ACL injury. While internal replacements such as rookie Mykel Williams and trade acquisition Bryce Huff are expected to see larger roles, there is growing belief the team may need outside help to sustain San Francisco's early momentum.

One name generating significant buzz is Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson. The 30-year-old has 79 career sacks, including 35 over the past two seasons. Hendrickson is widely regarded as one of the most disruptive edge rushers in the league. Quarterback Joe Burrow is sidelined. So, the Bengals are expected to struggle. League insiders believe Cincinnati could entertain offers rather than risk losing Hendrickson in free agency next spring.

It is realistic considering how much the Bengals have struggled to extend his contract, and because he is expected to leave the team in March. In fact, Hendrickson might be the best of the realistic trade options for the 49ers, who have not hesitated in the past to make bold midseason additions such as Emmanuel Sanders, Trent Williams, and Christian McCaffrey.

Why Trey Hendrickson stands out for the 49ers

Hendrickson recorded 17.5 sacks in each of the past two years. That nearly doubles Bosa’s production during that stretch. He would also provide a steady veteran presence for a defensive line room that is among the youngest in the NFL.

The drawbacks are clear. Cincinnati would likely demand a premium draft pick. Moreover, Hendrickson’s contract could require restructuring. His age also runs counter to San Francisco’s offseason strategy of phasing out older veterans. Still, the price may be worth it for a team with championship aspirations.

Analysts have floated other potential targets. Those include Miami’s Bradley Chubb, New Orleans’ Carl Granderson, and New York Giants edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux. Yet most come with higher costs, injury concerns, or limited upside compared with Hendrickson.

If San Francisco wants to maximize its strong start without Bosa, this could be the moment to act. A move for Hendrickson would not be cheap, but it could keep the 49ers’ season on track. It could perhaps even elevate them back into Super Bowl contention.