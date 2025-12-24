The San Francisco 49ers enter post Christmas weekend assured of an NFL Playoffs spot. Although George Kittle provided a brief scare with his ankle ailment versus the Colts. Kittle still looks like he could be good to go against the Chicago Bears, though.

Matt Barrows of The Athletic revealed Kittle's NFL injury prognosis on Wednesday — with the Niners choosing to rest him.

But, “Kyle Shanahan said Kittle has ‘a chance to play' Sunday versus the Bears” per Barrows.

He adds pass rusher Yetur-Gross Matos, wide receiver Ricky Pearsall and cornerback Renardo Green also were non-practice participants. But linebacker Tatum Bethune was a full participant amid a knee injury.

Sunday could become playoff preview between 49ers and Bears

Both franchises under the Sunday Night Football spotlight could be facing each other more than once after this weekend.

Chicago secured its playoff spot in epic comeback fashion over the rival Green Bay Packers. San Francisco, meanwhile, has the Pittsburgh Steelers to thank after beating the Detroit Lions this past Sunday. That stunning finish catapulted the 49ers into the playoffs.

Both the Bears and 49ers have created some bold predictions ahead of SNF. Yet the two iconic franchises could face each other down the road once the postseason becomes finalized.

S.F. is still eye-balling the NFC West title even with the Seattle Seahawks holding the lead. The 49ers can claim the division with two straight wins and either one or two Seahawk losses — including in Week 18 at Santa Clara. The 49ers will even make a case for the NFC's top seed in finishing out 13-4.

Still, lots of external factors are in play for the Niners to claim home field advantage. The Los Angeles Rams aren't out of the race just yet — as they won the last game against S.F. L.A. must win out and have the Niners lose their next two games to seal a higher seed. But the Rams also need Seattle to lose at least once for Los Angeles to reclaim the NFC's top seed and the west title.

Yet even Chicago is in the race for the No. 1 seed. Winning out and watching the Seahawks lose once betters the Bears' chances there.