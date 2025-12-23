Under the MNF lights against the Indianapolis Colts, the San Francisco 49ers once again looked like a machine powered by Brock Purdy, who threw five touchdowns and overwhelmed the opposition from the opening drive. The numbers tell a wild story. This wasn’t just another MNF moment. It was part of a trend that now feels impossible to ignore. The 49ers didn’t just beat the Colts. They controlled the game, dictated the pace, and pulled away with purpose, just like they have so many times with Purdy under center.

That control defines Purdy’s career arc. He has already won 29 games as a starter. Twenty-three of those wins came by double digits. That’s nearly 80 percent. No other NFL quarterback with at least 25 wins has even come close to that mark since QB starts were first tracked in 1950. Read that again. This isn’t volume. It’s dominance. When Purdy wins, the 49ers don’t survive. They separate. The crowd feels it early. Defenses feel it by halftime.

Brock Purdy of the @49ers has won 29 games as a starter in his NFL career. Of those 29 wins, 23 have been by a double-digit margin (79.3%). No other NFL QB with at least 25 wins has had three-quarters of them come by double digits (since QB starts were first tracked in 1950). pic.twitter.com/iXwhrdvbP3 — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) December 23, 2025

Purdy’s calm sets the tone. His reads stay sharp. His decisions stay clean. Each Brock Purdy touchdown feels like a release valve, letting the offense breathe while pressure builds on the other sideline. By the fourth quarter, the result often feels decided.

Why Brock Purdy’s dominance keeps changing expectations

What makes the stat bonkers isn’t just the margin. It’s the consistency. Blowouts usually require chaos. Turnovers. Broken coverages. Instead, Purdy creates order. The 49ers stay on schedule. The run game stays alive. The defense plays free.

This is why MNF nights matter. Big stages amplify truth. Against the Colts, the truth stayed the same. Purdy doesn’t chase moments. He shapes them. Each double-digit win reinforces belief across the locker room and in the stands.

This isn’t a hot streak anymore. It’s a pattern. And with the NFL playoffs looming, it raises the only question that matters. If this is Brock Purdy’s baseline, how dangerous can the 49ers become when everything is on the line?