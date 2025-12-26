The San Francisco 49ers are in a great position as they prepare for a Sunday Night Football showdown with the Chicago Bears. After defeating the Indianapolis Colts, the Niners control their own destiny. Currently, the 49ers' chances at the NFC No. 1 seed are great heading into Week 17.

The DVOA playoff model likes their odds, giving them a 24.6% chance. Meanwhile, ESPN gives them a better bet, giving them a 32% chance of claiming the No. 1 seed in the NFC. The Athletic is somewhere in the middle, spotting them a 28% chance of being the top seed and getting a first-round bye.

With two games left in the regular season, the 49ers' offense looks explosive as they attempt to finish the gauntlet. They currently sit in a second-place tie with the Los Angeles Rams while trailing the Seattle Seahawks by one game. However, they have the superior conference record, giving them the tiebreaker should it come to that.

The Week 17 scenario is simple: beat the Bears. If the Niners win their game on Sunday Night Football, then they will need to win one more next weekend against the Seahawks to claim the NFC No. 1 seed. A first-round bye would vault them straight to the Divisional Round with at least two home games should they win. Then, with the Super Bowl at Levi's Stadium this season, the Niners could host it.

The 49ers might be without George Kittle, who has not practiced all week after suffering an ankle injury against the Colts. Yet, they must still persevere. With Kittle on the mend, the Niners hope they can get some time with him before the game against the Bears. While the 49ers cannot win the division this weekend, they can certainly take that first step with a victory over the Bears.