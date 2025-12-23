As the San Francisco 49ers won on Monday Night Football against the Indianapolis Colts, 48-27, it came off the back of a phenomenal performance by star quarterback Brock Purdy. With Purdy throwing five touchdowns in the 49ers‘ win over the Colts, an NFL insider doesn't hold back on fans who have doubted the 25-year-old.

49ers insider David Lombardi would look into Purdy's outing against Indianapolis and how efficient he has been, posting a graph that has his quarterback efficiency vastly better than anybody in the league in 2025, while calling out the star's detractors.

“Brock Purdy is on a different planet,” Lombardi wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “How will his detractors over the past 3 years possibly regain their credibility? Analysis failure of epic proportions at the sport's most important position — with elite tape and data staring right at them the whole time.”

Brock Purdy is on a different planet. How will his detractors over the past 3 years possibly regain their credibility? Analysis failure of epic proportions at the sport's most important position — with elite tape and data staring right at them the whole time pic.twitter.com/WEW8ymn4NO — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) December 23, 2025

To go along with the career-high five touchdowns, Purdy threw for 295 yards and an interception, while completing 25 of his 34 pass attempts in what was a “close to a perfect game.”

“He did awesome,” San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan said. “He played really well. I got on him for a couple [throws] he missed, but it was pretty close to a perfect game.”

Article Continues Below

49ers' Brock Purdy performing well on the biggest stage

After a bonkers game for Purdy and the 49ers, it was also a great sight to see on the national stage on Monday Night Football, having been 2-3 before, where he has thrown for five touchdowns and 11 picks. Purdy harkened back to the 2023 Christmas Day game, where he threw four interceptions against the Baltimore Ravens, and how he's improved since then.

“[I'm] not letting the environment or the situation of the season and the game dictate how I go out and think throughout a game,” Purdy said about his prior struggles playing on Monday Night Football. “[I] definitely have learned from that, but there's always still room for improvement.”

So far, Purdy has thrown for 1,737 yards to go along with 17 touchdowns and eight interceptions in seven games played, as he missed time earlier this season.