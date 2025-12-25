Without football in his life, Brandon Aiyuk coped with his stir-craziness by filming himself speeding past Levi's Stadium and posting it on YouTube. It has only taken a matter of days for the San Francisco 49ers star receiver to issue an apology for his actions.

For whatever reason, Aiyuk went viral for posting a video of himself driving past the 49ers' stadium at a reported 90 mph. He has since apologized after “praying with his son” on the same platform he posted the video, YouTube.

“Sorry y'all, my car content won't come with speeding anymore!” Aiyuk wrote. “Was praying with my son tonight and wouldn't want anybody else miss out on an opportunity to do the same with their loved ones! My apologies.”

The San Francisco police are reportedly investigating Aiyuk's video, according to TMZ, but nothing has come of that just yet.

🤦‍♂️ Police are now reviewing video of Brandon Aiyuk — that's posted to his YouTube page — allegedly driving 104 MPH past Levi's Stadium. https://t.co/a4wF0DsyYX pic.twitter.com/RrMabryxCs — TMZ (@TMZ) December 23, 2025

Aiyuk has not played a game for the 49ers in 2025 as he continues to rehab the torn ACL, MCL and meniscus that ended his 2024 campaign. The team has always been cautiously optimistic that he could potentially return by the end of the year, but Aiyuk is on track to miss the entire season.

Although the star wideout is only one year into a four-year, $120 million extension, he clearly still harbors some negative feelings toward the organization. The 27-year-old practically demanded a trade in the months before signing the extension, basically trying to force his way onto the Washington Commanders to play with old college teammate Jayden Daniels.

Aiyuk's recent concerning actions have not come with another trade request, but he has been distant from the team. Head coach Kyle Shanahan recently admitted he is concerned for his star player, whom he has not seen in at least a month. Hopefully that has changed in the last week for the benefit of both sides.