On Monday evening, the San Francisco 49ers continued their winning ways with a blowout 48-27 road win over the Indianapolis Colts. It was one of the best games of quarterback Brock Purdy's career, as he threw for 295 yards and five touchdowns against just one interception.

Unfortunately, the 49ers didn't make it through this game unscathed from an injury point of view, as tight end George Kittle went down with an ankle injury.

Now, the team has gotten the latest update on Kittle's status moving forward.

“49ers tight end George Kittle is dealing with a “mid-to-low ankle sprain,” per source. Kittle said after the game he believed he avoided a high ankle and that is the case,” reported NFL insider Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

The injury bug has bitten the 49ers throughout the 2025 NFL season, with Purdy missing extensive time, and defensive star Fred Warner also being out for the season due to injury, along with a host of others.

Article Continues Below

At this point, no specific timetable has been given for Kittle's injury recovery, but the 49ers will certainly hope to have him back out on the field sooner rather than later.

San Francisco currently sits at 11-4 on the season, and although their chances of winning the vaunted NFC West are thin, they still have a lot left to play for in this regular season. They'd also like to be as healthy as possible heading into their upcoming playoff run.

The 49ers will next take the field on Sunday for a big home game against the Chicago Bears.