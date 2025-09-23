The San Francisco 49ers have been dealt a devastating blow with the loss of Nick Bosa to injury, leaving their vaunted pass rush without its most dominant weapon. Kyle Shanahan’s team still has Super Bowl aspirations, but to keep their defense among the NFL’s elite, an immediate move to reinforce the edge is necessary. One name who makes all the sense in the world is Cincinnati Bengals Pro Bowl pass rusher Trey Hendrickson.

At 30 years old and in the middle of another productive season, Hendrickson has the veteran pedigree, versatility, and game-wrecking ability to step in as an instant impact starter. With the Bengals sitting in retool mode after Joe Burrow’s uneven stretch of play and their roster beginning to shift toward a younger core, Cincinnati may have motivation to cash in on a valuable veteran asset. That opens the door for San Francisco to make the perfect win-now move.

Why Trey Hendrickson Fits the 49ers’ Defense

The 49ers’ defensive front has long been anchored by elite edge pressure setting the tone. Nick Bosa’s presence forces offenses to account for his every snap, creating favorable matchups for Arik Armstead, Javon Hargrave, and others across the line. Without him, the balance shifts. San Francisco simply doesn’t have another proven alpha off the edge to dictate protection schemes.

This is where Trey Hendrickson’s profile makes him so attractive. Since joining Cincinnati in 2021, he has ranked among the NFL’s most consistent pass rushers, posting double-digit sack seasons and generating constant disruption. His explosive first step, violent hands, and relentless motor fit seamlessly into what defensive coordinator Nick Sorensen wants from his edge players.

Even more importantly, Hendrickson’s toughness and ability to win against double-teams would stabilize the defense immediately. While he cannot replicate Bosa’s one-for-one dominance, his skillset ensures the 49ers can avoid fully collapsing on defense. Elite teams are defined by how they adjust to adversity, and adding Hendrickson keeps San Francisco’s championship window wide open rather than forcing their pass rush into a patchwork rotation.

Cincinnati is at a crossroads. With Joe Burrow’s health inconsistencies, the offensive rebuild ongoing, and key contracts creating tough cap decisions, it makes sense to take calls on veterans like Trey Hendrickson. He remains under contract and highly effective, which increases trade value. Reallocating resources toward protecting Burrow and reshaping the roster around younger stars such as Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins may have more long-term benefit.

The Bengals could look at Hendrickson as an asset who can replenish premium draft capital. Cincinnati has consistently built through the draft, and trading a veteran defender for future picks has precedent throughout the league. By capitalizing on San Francisco’s desperation following a major injury, they could secure a package strong enough to aid both the present roster and the long-term trajectory.

The Perfect Trade Package

49ers receive:

Trey Hendrickson

Bengals receive:

2026 second-round pick

2027 fourth-round pick

This package balances both sides’ priorities. The 49ers, already accustomed to leveraging future draft capital for proven veterans—as they did with Christian McCaffrey—gain immediate relief without giving up a first-rounder. The Bengals, meanwhile, collect a premium day-two pick in a future draft class loaded at the premium positions of tackle and corner. The conditional escalation only sweetens the deal if Hendrickson excels in San Francisco.

From a salary cap standpoint, the 49ers’ structure allows them to absorb Hendrickson’s contract with some maneuvering, particularly with a restructure or possible conversion of base salary to bonus. For Cincinnati, shedding his money in exchange for draft capital fits their financial vision of maintaining flexibility around Burrow’s megadeal.

What It Means for San Francisco’s Super Bowl Hopes

There’s no sugarcoating the loss of Nick Bosa; he is one of the NFL’s most irreplaceable talents. But smart contenders adapt by finding creative ways to plug the gap. Trey Hendrickson won’t fully replicate Bosa’s dominance, but he can keep the defensive front feared and give this roster the chance to maintain balance.

Without serious pressure on opposing quarterbacks, San Francisco risks its secondary being exposed against elite NFC passing attacks led by quarterbacks like Dak Prescott, Jalen Hurts, or even Matthew Stafford. Bringing in Hendrickson ensures the 49ers present the same suffocating defensive identity, one that has defined this era under Shanahan.

If the 49ers are serious about staying in the upper tier of Super Bowl contenders despite a crushing injury, then this move is as close to perfect as it gets. Hendrickson represents the best available solution at the right price, giving San Francisco a chance to turn what looked like a season-breaking blow into an opportunistic run at glory.