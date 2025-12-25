The San Francisco 49ers dominated the Indianapolis Colts in a 48-27 thrashing on Monday Night Football. San Francisco can claim the No. 1 seed in the NFC by winning its final two games. But the team lost George Kittle to an ankle sprain in Week 16.

Despite exiting Monday night’s game early, Kittle still led San Francisco with seven receptions for 115 yards and a touchdown. While the 49ers avoided the worst-case scenario, diagnosing Kittle with a “mid-to-low” ankle sprain, the Pro Bowl tight end could still miss time.

Kittle sat out his second straight practice on Thursday, according to NBC Sports’ Jennifer Lee Chan. San Francisco is hoping he can participate in some capacity ahead of Week 17’s matchup against the Chicago Bears.

George Kittle sidelined ahead of Week 17 49ers-Bears clash

The 49ers impressed in Monday night’s win over the Colts. Brock Purdy tossed five touchdown passes, Christian McCaffrey rushed for 117 yards and the defense shut down Philip Rivers and company after Indy’s hot start.

Now San Francisco has an opportunity to win the NFC West. A victory over the Bears on Sunday night would set up a divisional showdown against the Seattle Seahawks in the season finale. That game could determine the NFC West winner as well as the top seed in the conference.

But the 49ers have to get past Chicago first. The Bears improved to 11-4 with Week 16’s victory over the Green Bay Packers. Like San Francisco, Chicago has already clinched a playoff berth and now has a shot at the No. 1 seed in the NFC. But unlike the 49ers, the Bears don’t control their own destiny.

Chicago needs to win out and get some help to claim the top seed. If the Bears beat San Francisco in Week 17 and the Detroit Lions in Week 18 and the 49ers close out the regular season with a victory over the Seahawks, Chicago will have a first-round bye in the playoffs.

With a great deal riding on Sunday night’s matchup, the 49ers hope Kittle can suit up. Of course, the team needs the seven-time Pro Bowler healthy for the playoffs. So Kyle Shanahan will likely err on the side of caution with Kittle’s Week 17 availability.