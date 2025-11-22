The Seattle Seahawks watched one member of their 2025 NFL Draft class thrive immediately. But now must roll without Tory Horton ahead of Sunday's road contest against the Tennessee Titans — and beyond that game.

ESPN insider Adam Schefter dropped this NFL injury update Saturday involving the standout rookie wide receiver.

“Seahawks placed WR Tory Horton on injured reserve, sidelining him for a minimum of four games,” Schefter posted on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

Horton recently shredded the Washington Commanders for multiple touchdowns. However, Horton first landed on the Seahawks' injury report on Nov. 13. Now he's set to miss Seattle's playoff push in November and early December.

How Tory Horton impacted Seahawks as rookie

Seattle took the Mountain West Conference star at 166th overall. The Fresno, California native Horton starred at Colorado State and briefly Nevada.

Article Continues Below

He came to the league as a “three-level threat” as scouts put it. Horton came with agility and quickness which won him a lot of battles at the line.

Horton's speed immediately stressed out defensive backs — and benefitted Sam Darnold.

The 6-foot-2 WR caught passes in five of seven games. But he delivered his best work on Sunday Night Football against the Commanders: Four catches for 48 yards and the two touchdowns.

He's touched the football 13 times only on receptions — yet scored five receiving touchdowns and added a punt return for the touchdown.

Horton left an imprint on receiving and special teams for Mike Macdonald. Now the head coach and Darnold will need to turn to another field stretcher against the 1-9 Titans.