The Seattle Seahawks took a tough loss against the Los Angeles Rams this past week, and they had a chance to win the game in the end. That matchup may have meant something to Cooper Kupp, who played most of his career with the Rams until he signed with the Seahawks in the offseason. Kupp played his best football with the Rams and was also named Super Bowl MVP when they defeated the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Rams essentially swapped out Kupp for Davante Adams during the offseason, and it's hard to say that he's not fitting in perfectly with the team. He and Matthew Stafford have great chemistry on the field, and he's come up big in moments that the Rams need.

Adams recently went on Andrew Whitworth's podcast, a former Rams player and former teammate of Kupp. Adams talked about how he's helped the team make some changes since he arrived.

“I will say that yours, Matthew, Puka, some of these coaches. I think I kind of stepped up some of y’all swag since being here,” Adams said. “Because we know Cooper Kupp is a hell of an individual and I love him to death, but that man, you know he wasn’t bringing a whole lot of swag to the equation.”

“Not a sway guy, not a swag guy. Or deodorant,” Whitworth said.

“I did hear about that too, I did hear about that,” Adams replied.

Either Kupp didn't wear deodorant, he smelled, or both things were true when he was with the Rams. Either way, his business is now officially out to the public, and he's probably getting a laugh out of it somewhere.

It's hard to know that Kupp didn't have any swag, and he smelled. Those are just two bad combinations for one of the players who was at the top of his game just a few years ago.