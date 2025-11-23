The Seattle Seahawks are dominating the Tennessee Titans in Week 12, as the team owns a 30-10 lead midway through the third quarter. Jaxon Smith-Njigba has been an absolute monster on Sunday, which has been the norm this season. However, his performance against Tennessee should put him in the elite-level conversations.

Smith-Njigba, who is 23 years old, broke the Seahawks' single-season receiving record against the Titans, according to team Senior Reporter John Boyle. He managed to surpass DK Metcalf's 1,303 receiving yards by Week 12 of the 2025-26 campaign.

“Jaxon Smith-Njigba just broke the Seahawks single-season receiving record (previously DK Metcalf with 1,303). The Seahawks still have six games left this season.”

His 167 receiving yards against the Titans (as of this publishing) also mark him as just the fifth player in league history to surpass the 1,300-yard mark in the first 11 games of a season, according to Josh Dubow of The Associated Press. He officially joins Elroy Hirsch, Charley Hennigan, Tyreek Hill, and Julio Jones.

That's not all he accomplished on Sunday, as the third-year pro also became the first wide receiver in NFL history to reach 75 or more receiving yards in his first 11 games of a season, per Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports. We've never seen any player in the league accomplish this goal before.

“Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba is the first WR in NFL history to have 75+ receiving yards in each of his team’s first 11 games of a season. Special.”

Oh, and to top it all off, his two touchdown scores give Smith-Njigba seven scores on the season, which is a new career high, per John Boyle. Just a monstrous day for the Seahawks star.

“Jaxon Smith-Njigba has a new career high for touchdown receptions after getting numbers 6 and 7 today… Go ahead, I'll wait.”

We might be witnessing an all-time great year from Smith-Njigba. His lead leading 114.6 receiving yards per game puts him on pace for 1,948 yards. That's good for second all-time, assuming he maintains this pace.