The Seattle Seahawks have almost no margin for error during the rest of the season. The Seahawks are 7-3 after losing a close game against the Rams that could've given them a crucial advantage in the NFC West. Unfortunately, Seattle has been too sloppy lately, and it is wearing on Seahawks player more than most.

Seahawks QB Sam Darnold dropped a blunt quote about his team's recent streak of turnovers during a recent interview.

“It's unacceptable,” Darnold said on Thursday per ESPN's Brady Henderson. “We understand as an offense, we have to be better, I have to be better, protecting the football. We're doing everything that we can in practice and when the game comes to try to take care of the football a little bit better.”

Seattle has 20 turnovers so far this season, the worst in the NFL. Darnold has been a big contributing factor, tossing four interceptions against the Rams last week.

The veteran QB explained that he needs to do a better job of recognizing coverages to avoid turnover-happy performance.

“Just having a better understanding when the ball's snapped [of] what the coverage is and when a guy is going to come open and when he's not,” Darnold said. “When I say ‘get stuck on a progression,' I mean just seeing one side of the field and feeling like there's a chance that someone's going to get open over there rather than just moving on and clicking through my progression as I normally do.”

Mina Kimes explained why Rams were a bad matchup for Sam Darnold

ESPN analyst, and noted Seahawks fan, Mina Kimes broke down why Darnold struggled so much against the Rams.

“No, Sam Darnold isn't a ‘choker.' But he does struggle with a specific type of pressure that Chris Shula is very good at drawing up–which Seattle has to figure out down the stretch,” Kimes wrote on social media.

The combination of disguised coverages and stunts on the defensive line were too much for Darnold.

“The Rams simulated pressure, they had to sort it out, and they were able to get interior pressure through a combination of stunts… games upfront that force him to hold onto it for a tick, and then interior pressure, seems to be the combination that is leading him to panic,” Kimes added.

Seattle plays LA one more time during the regular season on December 18th.

Hopefully Darnold can fix his turnover issues before then.