The Seattle Seahawks have watched Jaxon Smith-Njigba blossom into one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. In an effort to add another offensive spark, the Seahawks have turned to the son of a legend.

Seattle has signed Brenden Rice, son of Jerry Rice, via NFL insider Jordan Schultz. The receiver was with the Los Angeles Chargers in training camp and was most recently on the New England Patriots' practice squad.

Rice appeared in three games at the NFL level with the Chargers in 2024, but he never recorded a stat. Seattle clearly saw something though during his workout. The receiver's bloodline certainly isn't hurting his case. Still, even on the practice squad, Rice will need to prove he deserves to stay long-term.

The newest Seahawk did look impressive over his two seasons with USC. After transferring over from Colorado, Rice caught 84 passes for 1,402 yards and 16 touchdowns. His senior season saw him set career-highs across the board in receptions (45), yardage (791) and touchdowns (12). Rice was named Second-team All Pac-12 for his effort.

Outside of Smith-Njigba, Seattle's wide receiver corps also feature Cooper Kupp and Rashid Shaheed. Rookie Tory Horton is dealing with groin and shin injuries, which should open up some opportunities in the passing game.

However, Rice is still a ways away from seeing the ball coming his way. He passed his first test by earning his contract. But now Rice must prove he can play in the Seahawks' system and consistently succeed at the NFL level. Still, if Seattle continues to be impressed by his game, perhaps Rice will get the opportunity to make his first NFL reception.