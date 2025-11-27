On Sunday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will look to end their ugly losing stretch with a seemingly easier home game against the Arizona Cardinals. The bad news for the Buccaneers is that the status of quarterback Baker Mayfield, who was injured in last week's road loss to the Los Angeles Rams and was unable to return, is in significant doubt ahead of that matchup.

However, on Thursday, the team did get a somewhat positive update on Mayfield's status when a video surfaced of him throwing footballs at a Tampa Bay practice, per Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

Baker Mayfield takes warmup tosses at practice Thurs. Haason Reddick, Ben Bredeson, Jamel Dean, Benjamin Morrison all look fine and workng. Anthony Nelson is back from an illness. pic.twitter.com/RpAWw9WcPR — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) November 27, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Baker Mayfield takes warmup tosses at practice Thurs. Haason Reddick, Ben Bredeson, Jamel Dean, Benjamin Morrison all look fine and workng. Anthony Nelson is back from an illness,” wrote Stroud in the caption.

Article Continues Below

Meanwhile, NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported on X that “Baker Mayfield’s status is up in the air for Sunday.”

Last week against the Rams, Mayfield went down with a shoulder injury in his non-throwing arm, which forced him to leave the game and opened up the door for Teddy Bridgewater to see some meaningful NFL action for the first time in a few years.

Still, the Buccaneers would certainly like to have Mayfield back in the lineup as soon as possible, especially considering how much their lead in the NFC South has dwindled due to their current stretch of losing four games in their last five tries.

In any case, the Buccaneers and Cardinals are set to kick off at 1:00 pm ET on Sunday.