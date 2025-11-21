The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are navigating a crucial stretch of the 2025 NFL season while awaiting the return of running back Bucky Irving, who has missed six straight games. Although his absence was officially linked to a foot and shoulder injury, recent reports reveal that Irving also received vital mental health support during his recovery.

As the Buccaneers prepare for their Week 12 matchup, Irving’s condition has improved considerably. He returned to practice this week and is “trending toward playing in the very near future,” per multiple reports. The Buccaneers running back was originally injured in Week 4, and while his physical setbacks were genuine, the team prioritized his mental well-being before allowing him to rejoin the lineup.

In a post shared by The Tampa Bay Times’ Rick Stroud on X (formerly known as Twitter), the veteran reporter addressed speculation surrounding the timeline for Irving’s return, offering a clear update on the running back’s recovery.

“Bucky Irving needed some mental health support from what I can gather following his injury, and I’m told he’s ‘trending toward playing in the very near future.’ It won’t be Sunday, however. Not sure I agree with Florio’s claim he doesn’t expect Irving Jr. anytime soon.”

The report came in response to ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio, who had suggested the second-year running back’s absence might continue. Stroud’s comments directly countered that narrative, clarifying the former Oregon Ducks standout is progressing both mentally and physically.

Head coach Todd Bowles has maintained a cautious approach with the second-year running back, prioritizing his long-term health and overall readiness over short-term gains. With Tampa Bay sitting at 6-4 and leading the NFC South, the running back's potential return could give the offense a much-needed boost. Through four games in 2025, he has recorded 71 carries for 237 yards and two touchdowns, building on a standout rookie year in which Irving rushed for 1,122 yards and eight scores across 17 games.

While he’s not expected to play vs. the Rams this Sunday, Irving’s outlook for the remainder of the season is promising — and his return could come at a perfect time for the Buccaneers playoff push.