The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been playing most of the season without one of their best players. Star running back Bucky Irving has not played since Week 4 after suffering an injury. The Buccaneers have held down the fort without him pretty well, for the most part. That being said, Tampa Bay would like to have their star back sooner rather than later.

It seems like Irving is on track to return soon. Reporter Rick Stroud posted on X that the Buccaneers running back is back practicing with the team. He did that by posting a rather blurry picture of Irving that makes the RB look more like Bigfoot with the quality.

Long distance shot so apologize but that's Bucky Irving (7) at practice. pic.twitter.com/Qp2VqSkPuu — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) November 12, 2025

Aside from the shoulder injury he's been reported to have, Irving is also listed with a toe issue. That being said, it was the shoulder injury that mainly bothered the Buccaneers running back. Irving left their Week 4 game against the Eagles with a foot injury, but the Buccaneers have been pretty quiet about the nature of his injury.

Initial reports said that Irving was not going to play or practice this week, so his appearance on the Buccaneers' practice field is a pleasant surprise. Head coach Todd Bowles said that they don't plan on testing Irving's limits this week, so a Week 11 return feels unlikely. Still, after a nearly two-month absence, Bucs fans are just glad that their star is back practicing.

If Irving is not playing in Week 11, the Buccaneers will once again turn towards their two-headed monster of Rachaad White and Sean Tucker. They will take on a Buffalo Bills team that's been middle-of-the-pack in stopping the run this season.