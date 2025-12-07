The Carolina Panthers are on bye in Week 14, but they picked up a huge win in the playoff picture. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the New Orleans Saints, dropping them to 7-6 on the season. The Panthers, also at 7-6, are tied with the Buccaneers for the top spot in the NFC South. According to Joe Person of The Athletic, this is a first since the Cam Newton era.

“Bucs are going to lose to the Saints. Panthers (7-6) will move into a tie for first with Tampa Bay. The last time Carolina was tied for first this late in the season was 2017,” Person reported.

2017 was the last time the Panthers made the playoffs, finishing 11-5 and earning a Wild Card spot. Since then, they have not won more than seven games. The New Orleans Saints were also 11-5 that season, winning the division on a tiebreaker. The tiebreaker this year has not been decided.

The Panthers have two games left against the Buccaneers. They will face off in Carolina in Week 16 and in Tampa in Week 18, potentially to decide the division. With the Atlanta Falcons picking up their eighth loss on Sunday, only Carolina and Tampa can realistically win the crown.

The Panthers face the Saints in Week 15, needing a win to keep pace with Tampa Bay. Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers will host the Falcons on a short week on Thursday Night Football. Both games are vital to the division race before the division rivalry opens up in Week 16.

The Panthers have jumped into the division race from nowhere. They started 1-3, but a win over the Miami Dolphins in Week 5 kick-started the comeback. Bryce Young has improved, Dave Canales is in the Coach of the Year race, and the defense has stepped up in big spots.

Can the Panthers come all the way back and steal the division?