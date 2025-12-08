It has been two years since two-time Super Bowl champion Jason Pierre-Paul played in an NFL game. He is close to appearing in one in the 2025 NFL season, as he has worked out a deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a reunion, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

“Reunion: Veteran edge Jason Pierre-Paul is signing with the #Bucs practice squad after working out today, his agents @iangrutman and @david_benzaken of @gseworldwide told The Insiders. Back on the field at age 36,” wrote Rapoport in a social media post via X, formerly Twitter.

This story is being updated.