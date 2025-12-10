The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are making a push for the playoffs to close out their regular season. Veteran defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul has now made his return to help bolster the defense.

Not playing football since 2023, it's fair to wonder how much gas Pierre-Paul has left in the tank. Run game coordinator/outside linebackers coach Larry Foote isn't concerned with that issue. As JPP makes his NFL return, Foote is confident he'll be an asset for Tampa Bay's defense, via Greg Auman of Fox Sports.

“I'm excited about him being back, my all-time favorite player,” Foote said. “I think we're looking for some juice, looking for some energy, wasn't necessarily about what my guys we're doing. Those guys are trending, they're playing well. He's been on the internet looking good, working out and he's been making a couple phone calls, so we gave him a workout the other day and he looked good.”

Heading into Week 15, the Buccaneers rank 21st in total defense, allowing 338.4 yards per game. Only 12 teams have recorded more than Tampa Bay's 32 sacks. Still, the Bucs are going to need a bit more firepower to not only make the playoffs but succeed if they qualify.

Pierre-Paul will be a big gamble at this stage of his career. But he is coming back to the Buccaneers with plenty of pedigree. Over his 14 years in the NFL, the pass rusher has put up 631 tackles, 167 quarterback hits and 94.5 sacks. He has been named a Pro Bowler three times and won two Super Bowls.

Pierre-Paul will have plenty to prove as he steps back onto the gridiron. But he already has one major supporter in Foote.