The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be trying to keep their NFC South lead when they face the New Orleans Saints in Week 14. However, they'll have to go into battle without two key wide receivers.

Both Mike Evans and Jalen McMillian have been ruled out, head coach Todd Bowles confirmed, via Adam Schefter of ESPN. The receivers made their return to practice leading up to the game. But Tampa Bay wants to give them a bit more time to be fully healed up.

Evans has been out since Week 7 when he suffered a broken collarbone. At 14 catches for 140 yards, it seems highly improbable that the receiver will continue his record-setting streak of 1,000 yard seasons. Still, Evans has been a crucial contributor on the Buccaneers' offense ever since his arrival to the offense. His return from injury will give Tampa Bay a major spark.

McMillian has been out all season battling through a worrying neck injury. Now back at practice, the Buccaneers are hopeful to have him for their potential playoff run. He broke onto the scene as a rookie, catching 37 passes for 461 yards and eight touchdowns.

The Buccaneers have struggled on offense throughout the year, perhaps due to their injuries, ranking 21st entering Week 14 by averaging 316.2 yards per game. Their passing attack ranks 19th, averaging 206.3 YPG.

Perhaps the most important stat to Tampa Bay is their 7-5 record. They can't afford many losses with the Carolina Panthers chomping at their tail. Even with Evans and McMillian down in Week 14, the Buccaneers must find a way to win.