The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are getting healthier ahead of their late-season playoff push. Buccaneers WRs Mike Evans and Jalen McMillan returned to practice this week, but neither is expected to play on Sunday against the Saints. Thankfully, it should not be too long before the veteran wide receiver can finally get back on the field.

Evans has been pushing to play on Thursday against the Falcons, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. There is reportedly a chance that Evans could return for that game.

If Evans cannot play in Week 15, then he will most likely return for Tampa's Week 16 matchup against Carolina on December 21st.

Evans is recovering from a broken clavicle he suffered earlier this season. He is still getting himself back into football shape.

The veteran wide receiver has not played since Week 7 and only has 14 receptions for 140 receiving yards and a touchdown on the season. It appears that his 11-season streak of 1,000-plus receiving yard seasons will finally come to an end.

Evans is in the final year of his contract, which could make this his last season with the Buccaneers.

Hopefully he provides enough of a spark to get Tampa back into the playoffs.

Tristan Wirfs also expected to miss Week 14 vs. Saints

Article Continues Below

Evans is not the only important Buccaneers player who won't play on Sunday.

The Buccaneers are also expected to be without left tackle Tristan Wirfs, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. The All-Pro left tackle is listed as questionable on the injury report with an oblique strain.

Graham Barton will likely replace Wirfs at left tackle, with Ben Bredeson filling at at center.

This is troubling news for Tampa Bay. Wirfs was a surprise addition to the injury report. He finished Week 13 without any signs of injury, so it is hard to tell how long he could be out.

In fact, Wirfs scored a rare big-man touchdown on a trick play against the Cardinals. It was his first career reception.

Hopefully Wirfs can get healthy in time for the playoffs.

Buccaneers vs. Saints kicks off at 1PM ET on Sunday.