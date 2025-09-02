Because they reside in the NFC South, are coming off a stinging playoffs defeat and have yet another new offensive coordinator, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers do not immediately jump out as a Super Bowl contender heading into the 2025-26 NFL season. Their actions say otherwise, though. The organization continues to commit to its existing core group of players, agreeing to a massive four-year, $90 million contract extension with right tackle Luke Goedeke, via NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo.

The deal includes $50 million guaranteed. The Glazer family locked up general manager Jason Licht and head coach Todd Bowles with extensions during the offseason, and the front office has responded by once again investing in a key member of the offense. Following four straight divisional titles, which came directly after the franchise's second-ever Super Bowl victory, the Bucs clearly believe they have the potential to strike more gold.

Tampa can move forward, at least for the next couple of years, knowing it has two-time Pro Bowler Baker Mayfield at quarterback, 2019 Second-Team All-Pro Chris Godwin and promising rookie Emeka Egbuka at wide receiver and tremendous tackle duo Tristan Wirfs and Luke Goedeke on the offensive line. The future is uncertain for Bucs great Mike Evans — free agent after this upcoming campaign — but this team's identity could remain intact now that management has affirmed its loyalty to the aforementioned players.

The Goedeke extension was the last major piece of the puzzle, and both sides worked hard to get something done before the squad opens its season in a Sunday road matchup versus the Atlanta Falcons.

Luke Goedeke can help the Buccaneers stay offensively sharp

The 26-year-old out of UW-Stevens Point and Central Michigan has found his calling at RT over the last two years, operating effectively as both a pass-protector and run-blocker. He allowed three sacks and 17 total pressures in 2024-25, per Pro Football Focus, while posting a 73.7 overall PFF grade.

There are definitely risks to dishing out such a significant amount of money to someone who has missed games in two of his first three seasons due to a concussion and foot injury, but the Buccaneers are willing to pay a premium in order to keep Mayfield upright. Moreover, the combined value of Wirfs and Goedeke is immense. Many teams struggle to find one reliable tackle. Tampa has two, one of whom is possibly the best at his position.

Tampa's stable O-Line, which is expected to rank near the top of the league yet again, will ideally give Baker Mayfield and standout running back Bucky Irving enough time to punish defenses this season. Morale should be high in the locker room, as the squad and fan base sprint toward opening kickoff.