The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have had several rookie standouts over the last two decades, including a handful who are still with the team. While current stars Mike Evans and Vita Vea burst onto the scene in their own right, the Buccaneers' best rookie in the last 20 years is running back Bucky Irving, according to Pro Football Focus.

Irving is fresh off that rookie season, racking up 1,122 rushing yards and 392 passing yards in 2024. His late-season surge gave him an “elite” 90.8 player grade by the year's end from PFF.

“Irving didn't have as much volume as other top running backs early in the 2024 season, but was a workhorse down the stretch, leading the NFL in yards after contact per attempt (3.93) and forcing 62 missed tackles in the process,” the PFF article read. “He earned elite PFF grades as a runner (90.0) and a receiver (90.5) for the NFC South champions Buccaneers.”

As a fourth-round pick of the 2024 NFL Draft, Irving began the year as a change-of-pace option to veteran Rachaad White. However, he quickly took over the backfield and made his first start in Week 6. While he technically started just three games, Irving ended the year as the Buccaneers' leader in carries, rushing yards and total scrimmage yards.

Coming off his elite rookie campaign, Irving is fully expected to take over as the full-time starter in 2025. Alongside Baker Mayfield, the Oregon alum is one of the team's best overall offensive weapons ahead of his second season.

Bucky Irving, Mike Evans lead Buccaneers into 2025

Article Continues Below

On the heels of four consecutive NFC South titles, Mayfield, Irving and Evans lead the Buccaneers into a pivotal 2025 season. Tampa Bay lost offensive coordinator Liam Coen in the offseason, but still has the same high expectations in 2025 as in 2024.

Irving is no longer a rookie and is expected to lead the charge in his second season. With Evans aging and Chris Godwin coming off a gruesome season-ending leg injury, Irving profiles as the team's most explosive weapon. Tampa Bay added wide receiver Emeka Egbuka in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, but the load remains on Irving's shoulders.

With the New Orleans Saints dealing with the aftermath of Derek Carr's retirement, the NFC South is still the Buccaneers' to lose. However, Bryce Young's late-season surge puts the Carolina Panthers in an interesting position, with the Atlanta Falcons also preparing for their first full season with Michael Penix Jr.