The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are ready for another successful season in 2025. The Buccaneers made it back to the playoffs in 2024, but suffered a brutal Wild Card loss against the Commanders. Tampa's ownership rewarded the team's head coach and general manager after multiple seasons of sustained success.

The Buccaneers have agreed to multi-year contract extensions for both Todd Bowles and Jason Licht, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Tampa Bay has won three straight NFC South division titles under the leadership of Bowles and Licht. The Buccaneers are also the only NFC team to reach the playoffs every season over the last five years.

The NFC South may not be the toughest division in the NFL, but dominating a division for that long is still an achievement. It is also important to note the variety of teams the Buccaneers have won the division with.

Licht was the general manager during the Tom Brady years in Tampa. He is not only responsible for building a championship team around Brady, but also quickly rebuilding the team after Brady's retirement. He even has the equivalent of a coaching tree, mentoring other front office figures who eventually land general manager jobs themselves. John Spytek, the general manager of the Raiders, is the best example.

Meanwhile, Todd Bowles has been an excellent head coach over the past three seasons. He has a regular-season record of 27-24 since 2022, though has a 1-3 record during the postseason.

Buccaneers ownership may raise the expectations for Bowles and Licht now that they have new contracts.

Can the Buccaneers make a deep playoff run during the 2025 NFL season?

There is only one way the Buccaneers can improve upon their last two seasons.

Tampa needs to go on a deep playoff run in 2025 to show that the team is actually making progress year over year.

But will the Buccaneers be able to take that leap forward in an NFC that is growing more and more competitive?

There are a few reasons for optimism, primarily on the offensive side of the ball.

Tampa has a star-studded offense that added multiple pieces this offseason. Rookie Emeka Egbuka should add some firepower next to Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. The Buccaneers will also start the season with Bucky Irving as their starting running back, after slowing increasing his role in 2024.

If Todd Bowles can keep the defense at an average level, then the Buccaneers have a great chance to go on a run in the playoffs.

Buccaneers fans will have to wait until training camp to get a look at this year's team.