The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 2-0 on the season, but there are still some areas where they can improve. One of those areas is kicking, as Chase McLaughlin has missed some kicks over the past two weeks. In their win against the Houston Texans, McLaughlin missed a 38-yard field goal in the third quarter.

Head coach Todd Bowles was asked about the new football handling and if they've affected the kicking, but he wasn't blaming it on that, according to Greg Auman of Fox Sports.

“It's a little bit of a sore topic with me. I don't believe [any] of that other stuff. You've got to make the damn kick,” Bowles said.

Bowles was then asked about McLaughlin and his recent struggles early in the season.

“You've got to make them. They're concerning when they happen two weeks in a row,” Bowles said. “Obviously, we've got to get better there. We've got to block it better. We've got to kick it better. We've got to make them. It's really cut and dry. [There] ain't much to talk about there. You can talk about balls and inflation and all that other stuff… You've got to kick the ball. You've got to make the kicks.”

McLaughlin has now missed two field goals and one extra-point try in the first two weeks, and the hope is that he can get back in a rhythm as the Buccaneers keep playing good football.

Through two weeks, many kickers haven't been making routine plays like usual, and it has cost some their jobs. One kicker who has recently lost their starting job is Younghoe Koo from the Atlanta Falcons, after he missed a game-tying field goal against the Buccaneers in Week 1.

The Falcons signed Parker Romo before Week 2, and he had a stellar performance against the Minnesota Vikings.

Looking at that situation, McLaughlin should want to make sure his game improves before the Buccaneers have to make some tough decisions.