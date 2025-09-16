Just when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were on the verge of defeat, they found a way yet again to steal the victory. Rachaad White scored on a two-yard touchdown with six seconds left to give the Buccaneers the win, 20-19, over the Houston Texans on Monday.

The Buccaneers silenced NRG Stadium after fans celebrated what appeared to be the go-ahead touchdown by Nick Chubb in the previous possession, which gave the Texans the lead, 19-14.

With the victory, Tampa Bay improved to 2-0. After the game, Baker Mayfield was an image of relief as he walked off the field.

“Got another win. Didn't have to be pretty. But it ain't football though. Two and O, on to the next,” said the star quarterback in a video posted by the NFL on X.

The 30-year-old Mayfield went 25-of-38 for 215 yards and two touchdowns. He, however, struggled in the second half against the dogged defense of the Texans. He got sacked four times in the game.

But he has proven that he remains unfazed even during pressure-packed situations.

The Buccaneers didn't find the endzone in the second half until their final possession. Mayfield led them on an 11-play, 80-yard drive, including a 15-yard scramble on fourth-and-10 to stay alive.

Bucky Irving had 17 carries for 71 yards, while White had 10 runs for 65 yards. Emeke Egbuka and Ryan Miller each had a touchdown.

After Chubb's score, the Texans decided to go for the two-pointer. CJ Stroud, however, got sacked.

It was another nail-biting escape for Tampa Bay after beating the Atlanta Falcons, 23-20, in Week 1, with Egbuka catching the game-winning touchdown.

Up next for the Buccaneers are the New York Jets at Raymond James Stadium. They haven't started the season with three straight wins since 2005.

The Texans, on the other hand, fell to 0-2. They will battle the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 3.