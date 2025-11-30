The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are facing the Arizona Cardinals, and they're trying to get out of a slump that has gone on for the past few weeks. Sometimes in life, if you want different results, you have to try new things, and that's what the Buccaneers did during the game to get their first touchdown.

With the Buccaneers down in the red zone, Baker Mayfield searched the field for an open receiver, and Tristan Wirfs emerged from the line of scrimmage. That's when Mayfield turned and threw a pass to Wirfs, and he walked in for his first career touchdown. It was also another first for Wirfs, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

“It’s also Tristan Wirfs’ first career catch, although he did have 9 receiving yards courtesy of a lateral from Chris Godwin last season,” Garafolo wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The last time a left tackle caught a touchdown in the season following a First Team All-Pro selection was Jonathan Ogden in 2003 against the Rams, according to ESPN's Jenna Laine.

The Buccaneers might consider using that play again down the line since they see that Wirfs is reliable.

Coming into this game, the Buccaneers were on a three-game losing streak, and they've all been against quality opponents. On the other hand, the Buccaneers have been dealing with injuries to a lot of their key players, but it looks like they could be getting healthy at the right time.

The latest injury that the Buccaneers have had was to Baker Mayfield, who hurt his shoulder last week against the Los Angeles Rams. There was uncertainty about what his status would be earlier in the week, but it seemed like the injury was never that bad for him to miss any time.

That's good news for the Buccaneers, as they are looking to stay atop the division with the Carolina Panthers being close. If they are able to win this game and find some momentum, they could be able to win the NFC South.