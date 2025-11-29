The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have quarterback Baker Mayfield under center for their crucial Week 13 matchup. There’s a notable caveat, though: he’ll be playing through pain. Mayfield suffered a low-grade AC joint sprain in his non-throwing shoulder during the Week 12 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Despite that, Mayfield will play as the Bucs try to halt a three-game losing skid.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Mayfield took first-team reps in Friday’s practice and is considered “all systems go.” However, people expect him to wear protective padding or tape to safeguard the injury. The added good news? Running back Bucky Irving will also return. That gives Tampa Bay’s struggling offense a needed boost.

The Buccaneers enter Week 13 with a 6-5 record. They still cling to first place in the NFC South despite their recent slide. Their strong 5-1 start sparked early MVP talk surrounding Mayfield. That was thanks to multiple late-game heroics and sharp offensive execution. Injuries, miscues, and defensive regression, though, have contributed to a three-game slump.

Tampa Bay’s defense has remained stout against the run. That said, their 25th-ranked scoring defense has magnified the pressure on an offense fighting through inconsistency. As they prepare to face the Arizona Cardinals, the Buccaneers are aiming to regain their early-season form. They need to do that keep control of the division.

Mayfield’s 2025 campaign has been one of resilience and renewed confidence. Through 11 games, he has thrown for roughly 2,400 yards with 19 total touchdowns and just five interceptions. He has maintained a passer rating above 93. The recent shoulder injury and offensive slump have cooled his MVP momentum. However, Mayfield remains the steadying presence the Buccaneers rely upon. His ability to play effectively through injury will be critical as Tampa Bay battles to stabilize their season heading into December.