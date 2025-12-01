The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got a much-needed 20-17 win in Week 13 against the Arizona Cardinals, and they were able to get one of their key players their first career touchdown. Late in the second quarter with the Buccaneers near the end zone, Baker Mayfield threw a touchdown to Tristan Wirfs, which was a first for him.

After the catch, he had a hilarious request for head coach Todd Bowles, according to senior writer Scott Smith.

“Todd Bowles said as soon as Tristan Wirfs came off the field after his touchdown catch he asked to have his jersey changed to no. 87,” Smith wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Wirfs probably let out a sigh of relief after he caught the pass, and Mayfield shared how the offensive lineman was feeling before the play.

“Baker Mayfield said All-Pro left tackle Tristan Wirfs was ‘a little more nervous' on his big-man touchdown. He said right tackle Luke Goedeke, on the other hand, ‘probably would have been begging for it.' Different personalities from those weight room training partners,” Laine wrote.

In the end, Wirfs scored the game's first touchdown, and he was able to help the team get a win, something they hadn't done in almost three weeks.

The Buccaneers haven't been healthy for most of the season, and just when you think they're getting somebody back, another person goes down. Bucky Irving hadn't seen the field for some time, but he was able to return against the Cardinals and scored a touchdown.

With just around five games remaining, the Buccaneers are still leading the NFC South, but they have some company with the Carolina Panthers creeping up on them. If the Buccaneers can continue to keep winning and finish the season strong, they'll be able to take the division crown once again, but they still have two matchups with the Panthers that could determine a lot.