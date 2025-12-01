The Washington Commanders came up just short against the Denver Broncos, falling 27-26 in overtime. However, Commanders receiver Treylon Burks made what may be the catch of the year.

On a fade to the back corner of the endzone, Burks put one hand up and came away with the ball. It's a play that truly needs to be seen to be best appreciated it. While it coming in a losing effort is bittersweet, Burks acknowledged is impressive grab after the game, via Ben Standig of Last Man Standig.

“I had an opportunity to make a play,” Burks said. “I know it's in me. I saw it all the way.”

Treylon Burks on THAT catch: pic.twitter.com/lEqig0x4qX — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) December 1, 2025 Expand Tweet

Article Continues Below

OH MY GOODNESS, TREYLON BURKS 😱 He went up for the crazy catch for the TD.pic.twitter.com/lputVqRkVG — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 1, 2025

Burks' catch will forever go on his highlight reel. But making those kind of jaw dropping plays was expected of the wide receiver when he entered the league. He was selected No. 18 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Those expectations never came to fruition. He ended his time with the Titans having caught 53 passes for 699 yards and a touchdown. That one score came during his rookie season, meaning Burks' crazy touchdown catch on Sunday Night Football was his first TD grab in nearly three years.

Still, Burks hasn't played too much of a factor in the Commanders' offense. He has five catches for 77 yards and his touchdown. At 3-9, maybe Washington will look to get him more involved in the offense. If he is capable of making those one-handed catches, perhaps he can be a true asset. But until that decision is made, and Burks steps to the plate, the receiver will at least have a claim to fame via his improbable catch.