The Denver Broncos just keep on rolling. Just when it looked like they were going to see their lengthy win streak snapped by the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Bo Nix and company escaped with a 27-26 win via overtime at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland.

Winning a lot of games in the regular season is a great sign for a team, but Denver's victory over the Commanders seems to suggest something bigger.

A 10-2 start to a season is a rarity for the Broncos franchise, but in the times they did so in the previous years and decades, they managed to get to the grandest stage of football, according to Zac Stevens of DNVR Broncos.

“Since 1997, the Broncos have started 10-2 or better just five times, including this year. Three of those times, they went on to win the Super Bowl (1997, 1998, 2015). The fourth time, they had the best offense in NFL history with Peyton Manning in 2013. That’s how special this year’s 10-2 start is,” Stevens shared via a social media post on X, formerly Twitter.

That being said, Nix doesn't appear to be giving much weight to that trend.

“There's gonna be something else that somebody else figured out that this happened or this statistic, but they're just that, they're just a stat,” Nix told reporters in the postgame press conference (via Stevens). “They have nothing to do with the football game. They can't grow legs and go out there and score touchdowns for you.”

What's undeniable is that Denver has put itself in a great position. The Broncos are very likely to make the NFL playoffs, though there's still plenty of work to be done, with several games left on the schedule, including a Week 14 showdown against the lowly Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.