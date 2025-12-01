The Denver Broncos were in battle with the Washington Commanders on Sunday Night Football, and it came down to a two-point play to decide the game in overtime. With the Commanders scoring a touchdown, they wanted to end the game with a two-point conversion, but it didn't last long as Nik Bonitto came through and blew up the play, giving the Broncos the win.

Bonitto had a big game overall, finishing with one sack, one quarterback hit, one forced fumble, two tackles, and four pressures. With that one sack, he was able to secure back-to-back double-digit sacks for the season and became the first Broncos player to do so since Von Miller.

After the game, Bonitto admitted that it was really special to get double-digit sacks again, and he also tried to find Miller after the game, since he was his favorite player growing up.

Nik Bonitto tried to find Von Miller right after the game. Was his favorite player growing up pic.twitter.com/G2NboEo8De — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) December 1, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Broncos defense is one of the best in the league, and it's no surprise when looking at players such as Bonitto do what he does. If they can continue that type of dominance for the rest of the season, they could end up still being the No. 1 seed in the AFC, but they still have to worry about the New England Patriots.

Not only has the defense been strong for the Broncos, but Bo Nix and the offense know how to turn the switch on at the right time. Nix finished the game, completing 29 of his 45 passes for 321 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. All season, Nix has shown that he is ready for the big moment and has helped the team come back from deficits in the fourth quarter to win.

It will be interesting to see what the Broncos can do when the postseason arrives, and if there's anybody who can stop them.