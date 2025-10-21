The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were trampled by the Detroit Lions, 24-9, on Monday, and suffered an even bigger blow after losing wide receiever Mike Evans to a collarbone injury.

Evans was carted to the locker room in the second quarter after he was tackled by cornerback Rock Ya-Sin. Evans also suffered a concussion after hitting his head on the turf. He struggled to get up and laid on the ground for a few minutes.

It was a painful development for the 32-year-old Evans, who was playing in his first game since suffering a hamstring injury in Week 3.

For what it's worth, the Buccaneers could have him back in time before the playoffs, according to Fox Sports' Greg Auman.

“The hope for the Bucs with Mike Evans' broken clavicle is a recovery timetable of 6-8 weeks, likely on the longer side of that. That would get him back at the end of the regular season and for the playoffs. Ends his streak, but the hope is he's able to return at some point,” wrote Auman.

Evans is the only player in league history to tally at least 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first 11 seasons. He was on track to break the record of NFL legend Jerry Rice for most consecutive seasons with at least 1,000 receiving yards before the unfortunate setback happened.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport echoed the view on Evans' possible return, which should allay the concerns of the fans.

“If Mike Evans is out a regular timeline for this injury, it puts him back in early-to-mid December. Plenty of time for the playoffs,” posited Rapoport.

The extended absence of the six-time Pro Bowler will leave a huge void in the Buccaneers. While they played well without him in the previous weeks, they could be hard-pressed to sustain their offense when the competition heats up ahead of the playoffs.

The Buccaneers dropped to 5-2 after bowing to the Lions. They will look to bounce back in Week 8 against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.