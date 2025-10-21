The Detroit Lions hosted the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Ford Field on “Monday Night Football,” looking to bounce back from their loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 6.

The Buccaneers, on the other hand, are coming off back-to-back wins and probably had an edge in momentum entering the game. But the Lions roared early, holding a double-digit lead at halftime, 14-3, with Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jahmyr Gibbs providing the touchdowns.

While the third quarter was close, the Lions kept their advantage. Then came a bit of controversy in the fourth quarter.

Detroit coach Dan Campbell challenged the call on the catch of Cade Otton on fourth down. It was initially deemed unsuccessful, but the referees reversed the decision, saying Otton was short of first down. The referees also awarded the Lions back their timeout.

Bucs' Cade Otton was determined to be short of the 1st down making the Lions' challenge successful. Did the refs get this one right? 🤔pic.twitter.com/xhdIH61pRQ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 21, 2025 Expand Tweet

The confusion didn't sit well with fans, who expressed their thoughts on X.

“Well, that's a new one. Lions lose then win the challenge,” said @DetroitOnLion.

Article Continues Below

“What just happened, @NFL? Detroit challenged the catch, not where the ball was spotted. Also, why didn’t the refs let the Bucs snap the ball? Dan Campbell had years to challenge that play. Plus, the Lions keep their timeout. Wow! That’s an unreal sequence,” added @surebetkeenan.

“So Detroit lost the original challenge, but the replay revealed that the ball was short, so the Bucs lose the down, and the Lions get the ball and get their timeout back? I LOVE football!” wrote @BlackFangirling.

“They should deduct points from the Lions simply because Dan Campbell just wasted everyone's time with that challenge,” posted @Tylow237.

“Why are the refs standing there chatting and not allowing the Bucs to get a quick play off and giving the Lions time to challenge?” asked @BarryStonks.

The NFL may have some have explaining to do after this game.

As of writing, the Lions, who are looking for their fifth win, are still comfortably ahead, 24-9, in the fourth quarter.