Mike Evans suffered a scary injury during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' matchup against the Detroit Lions on Monday night.

Evans was making his return from another injury, suffering a hamstring strain in Week 3. It kept him out for three weeks, finally getting back on the field for the big matchup between two talented NFC teams.

However, injuries once again got in the way of his return. He attempted to make a catch in the final minutes of the second quarter, taking a hard fall down to the ground. The veteran receiver was unable to get up, needing assistance from Buccaneers staff as they carted him off to the locker room.

ESPN's NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that the team stated Evans suffered a concussion and shoulder injury in that play.

“Buccaneers WR Mike Evans has been carted to the locker room due to what the team says is a concussion and a shoulder injury,” Schefter wrote.

Buccaneers star WR Mike Evans down for an extended period of time and needed to be helped off the field by team trainers after suffering an apparent injury on this play 🤕 Hope Evans is okay 🙏 pic.twitter.com/MOzir2mPZv — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 21, 2025

How Buccaneers played 1st half against Lions without Mike Evans

It's a brutal sequence of events for Mike Evans, suffering another injury as he exits the game. If he's out for the rest of the matchup, he will finish with no catches after getting four targets.

The Buccaneers struggled throughout the first half against the Lions. Going into the matchup with an astounding 5-1 record, they haven't been themselves offensively as they trail 14-3 at halftime.

Baker Mayfield is having difficulty against the Lions' defense. He's only completed nine passes out of 16 attempts for 47 yards and an interception.

Rachaad White has yet to make an impact on the game while filling in for Bucky Irving's absence. He has four rushes for 14 yards while recording two catches for three yards. Sterling Shepard leads the receiving unit with three receptions for 15 yards, while Cade Otton made two catches for 14 yards.

After this matchup, the Buccaneers will prepare for their next matchup. They remain on the road, facing the New Orleans Saints on Oct. 26 at 4:05 p.m. ET.