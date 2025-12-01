After scoring a touchdown in overtime, Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn had a decision to make. Tie the game with a field goal or go for the win with a two-point conversion. He chose the latter.

That plan didn't work out as Denver Broncos linebacker Nik Bonitto batted away quarterback Marcus Mariota's pass. But Quinn didn't regret his decision. In fact, he said there was no hesitation in the decision to go for two, via team reporter Zach Selby.

Mariota backed that claim, saying there wasn't any doubt that the Commanders would go for two, via Tom Schad of the Washington Post. He saw the Broncos blitz, but couldn't get his pass over Bonitto.

The Broncos had already scored a touchdown in OT to make it 27-20. If the Commanders had kicked the extra point, then all Denver would need is a field goal to win the game. Seeing as the Broncos drove 76 yards on five plays in three minutes during their first overtime drive, it makes sense that Quinn wouldn't want to risk it.

It certainly doesn't hurt that Washington entered the contest at 3-8, whereas Denver was 9-2. Quinn likely felt more willing to take a chance. Still, a two-point conversion ends the game on the spot. The head coach took control of the situation rather than giving Bo Nix and company another opportunity.

The Commanders' 3-9 has only been made worse by key injuries to players such as Jayden Daniels. While no one is questioning his abilities, Washington will need to answer some serious questions around him entering 2026. But one of them won't be whether or not they should've gone for two against the Broncos.