The New Orleans Saints received a rough introduction in the Kellen Moore era. Injuries including to Devin Neal recently have become the story of 2025 in the Bayou. So why does this weekend's College Football Playoff become pivotal for Moore and the Saints?

Moore has a deep 2026 NFL Draft class next spring. New Orleans holds up to eight picks for the April event in Pittsburgh.

A deep group of future NFL prospects will clutter fields this weekend. Moore and his front office can use Friday and Saturday to scout out future New Orleans players.

We'll start with the talents worth watching this weekend — followed by two who'll suit up during New Year's weekend.

Trench protector at Miami worth watching

If Tyler Shough represents the future for the franchise, he needs protection.

Francis Mauigoa rises as the first prospect to watch down in College Station.

The Miami offensive tackle is athletic enough to redirect his hips and keep speed rushers at bay. He's delivered All-American production for head coach and former tackle Mario Cristobal.

Mauigoa will boost his stock higher by delivering a dominating outing against one of the SEC's best teams in Texas A&M. But Mauigoa is commanding top 10 conversations.

Two pass rushers the Saints must observe

Mauigoa isn't the only Hurricane the personnel department for the Saints should scrutinize. Rueben Bain Jr. surfaces as another.

Bain is a game-changer on the edge who disrupts pockets and redirects running plays. He's counted on to deliver a big impact for Miami against Texas A&M. If Mauigoa isn't the first Hurricane off the board next draft class, then Bain will.

But one more pass rusher is worth a look come Friday. Oklahoma brings back R Mason Thomas to the lineup ahead of the Alabama contest.

Thomas is undersized at 6-foot-2, 249-pounds. But his speed looks like he can catch Bryce Young, Baker Mayfield and Michael Penix Jr. from behind. The Sooners star can garner day two of the draft conversations.

Quarterback still worth watching

Shough may have the confidence of Moore. But is he really a franchise savior?

Dante Moore of Oregon is arguably the most intriguing quarterback for this weekend's action. He possesses a skill set the former college and NFL QB Moore should fawn over.

Moore elevated himself higher in Eugene in tossing 24 touchdowns compared to six interceptions. He's additionally completed nearly 73% of his throws — giving him the accuracy Moore seeks.

The 20-year-old is still eligible to return next season to Oregon, which will fire up Heisman Trophy chatter. But he's rising up boards and should cement a look from New Orleans.

Ohio State teammates must be high on Saints board

Carnell Tate and Arvell Reese are two more potential day one options Moore and the Saints must look into.

The wide receiver rises as the best chance for the Buckeyes to continue their string of first round wideouts. He brings nine touchdowns in tow to the second round of the postseason. He's also eligible to enter the draft with Jeremiah Smith not ready to leave until 2027. The Saints thrived with past Buckeyes before — a la NFL record-breaker Michael Thomas and Chris Olave.

But Reese bolsters another needed area. He's a long linebacker at 6-foot-4, 243-pounds who can rush the passer. Reese comes with violent hands that can rattle blockers and create congestion in the trenches on run and pass plays.

The defending national champs await the Miami-Texas A&M winner at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl. Regardless, the Saints have before Christmas and before New Year's Day to observe future additions to their locker room.