The Seattle Seahawks clawed back from a 16-point deficit to force overtime before completing the come-from-behind win against the Los Angeles Rams, 38-36, at Lumen Field on Sunday.

The comeback, however, could prove to be costly after safety Nick Emmanwori suffered a possible concussion in the fourth quarter.

“Injury update: S Nick Emmanwori is being evaluated for a concussion and CB Riq Woolen is questionable,” wrote the team on X.

Emmanwori tallied 11 combined tackles, including a game-high seven solo tackles, before being forced to exit the game.

The Seahawks tied the game at 30-30 after a wild play during a two-conversion attempt. Then their defense held down the fort, forcing the Rams to fail on multiple chances to secure the victory.

The 21-year-old Emmanwori was drafted by Seattle as the 35th overall pick in April and quickly earned a role in coach Mike Macdonald's defense. McDonald has praised the rookie for his work ethic and quick learning.

“We keep giving him stuff, and he keeps executing. You have to be mindful that you don't take the playmaker out of the player. That's something that is on my mind. He just keeps learning and keeps executing and keeps making plays. He's got great enthusiasm, and any time you've got a coaching point for him, he's very receptive towards it,” said Macdonald in a report from Sports Illustrated's Tim Weaver in August.

The Seahawks played without left tackle Charles Cross due to a hamstring injury he sustained in their win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 15.